Tavis Smiley: 'I am not Harvey Weinstein'

(CNN) Tavis Smiley has defended what he said were consensual workplace relationships after PBS announced it had suspended his show following an investigation that "uncovered multiple, credible allegations of conduct that is inconsistent with the values and standards" of the network.

Appearing on "CNN Tonight" Monday evening, Smiley told anchor Don Lemon, "I am not Harvey Weinstein."

Prominent movie producer Weinstein is one of many powerful men who have lost their jobs and faced public outcry amid a wave of sexual harassment and assault accusations. But Smiley maintained that in his case the accusations -- namely that he had sexual relationships with subordinates and some felt their employment status was tied to their relationship with him -- aren't credible.

Smiley said that after a Monday morning appearance on ABC's "Good Morning America," during which he said PBS rushed to judgment in his case, the network had asked to meet with his staff to further their investigation.

"The allegations have always been anonymous to me," said Smiley.

