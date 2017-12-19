Actor Rob Lowe serves home-cooked meal to Thomas firefighters

(CNN) Rob Lowe served a home-cooked meal of spaghetti and burgers on Monday to his "new friends" -- the firefighters working to keep the Thomas Fire from spreading closer to his home.

Lowe, the "Parks and Recreation" and "West Wing" actor, posted on Instagram on Monday a photo of firefighters happily preparing to chow down on the food at his house.

"Dinner for new friends at our house," he wrote on Instagram.

Over the past couple weeks, Lowe has posted fiery images of the blazes during his commutes to work as the fire neared Santa Barbara. In recent days, he has joined in helping the firefighters and praised their efforts in battling the Thomas Fire

"Helping earlier today. You do what you can, but when it's time.. you GO," Lowe wrote.