Former Navy pilot: UFO 'something I had never seen in my life'

(CNN) Retired US Navy pilot David Fravor trusts what he saw with his own two eyes. And what he saw, in 2004, was a flying object that cannot be identified. Otherwise known as a UFO.

It was a "white object, oblong, pointing north, moving erratically," he told CNN's Jim Sciutto on Tuesday evening.

At the time of the sighting, Fravor was a naval commander, in the cockpit of a US aircraft, and the details of the encounter are still fresh in his mind.

"As I got close to it ... it rapidly accelerated to the south, and disappeared in less than two seconds," he said.

The object in question had no wings. As such, one might think it was a helicopter. Not so, said Fravor, who noted clear differences between a chopper and the aircraft he came across.

