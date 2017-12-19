School flooded with blankets after girl's plaintive letter to Santa

Story highlights More than 900 blankets have been donated to Texas school from around the world

(CNN) When teacher Ruth Espiricueta asked her first-grade class to write letters to Santa Claus, she wasn't expecting what would happen next.

One girl, Crystal Pachecho, 7, asked Santa only for food, a blanket and a ball for her brothers to play with.

Now their elementary school in rural Texas is being flooded with donated blankets from around the world.

"It all started with a discussion about our needs and wants," Espiricueta told CNN. "We talked about needs and what we wanted to survive."

Espiricueta teaches at Monte Cristo Elementary in Edinburg, Texas, some 30 miles north of the Mexico border.

