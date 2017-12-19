A white Christmas is possible in the least probable places
Updated 3:55 PM ET, Tue December 19, 2017
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
Story highlights
- New York City could see snow on Christmas
- Even places in the South could see some flakes
- The Midwest will definitely see snow, but before the holiday
(CNN)Are you dreaming of a white Christmas? Well, "wish-casting" a weather forecast gets you only so far. If you want to know where to go to have the best odds, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has an interactive map that guides you through the climatological chances individual towns have of having a white Christmas.
For some, the odds are pretty good. Crested Butte, Colorado, has a 99% historical chance of having 1 inch of snow on Christmas Day. For others -- especially across the Southeast -- the odds are not good. Places like Atlanta have only a 1% historical chance of a white Christmas. It may also surprise you that New York City has a historical probability of only 11%.
As Jim Carrey said in "Dumb and Dumber," "so you're saying there's a chance."
This year, some models are saying there is a small chance in the least likely regions. So, your wish may just come true. Here is a look at December 25 and the travel days that surround it.
The graphics below automatically update with the latest forecasts. For city-specific forecasts, click here.
Friday, December 22
- Holiday travel kicks into full gear, and the weekend's storm system begins to develop across the midsection of the country.
- Rain will fall from Houston to St. Louis, with snow starting in the upper Midwest.
Saturday, December 23
- This is the last day for above-average temperatures in the eastern US ahead of a cold front.
- With this front, there will be rain from New Orleans to New York.
- The Midwest changes over to snow, especially place like St. Louis and Chicago.
- The Rocky Mountains will also get a good burst of snow Saturday all the way down into the plains, including places like Denver.
Christmas Eve, December 24
- Most of the snow that falls on Sunday will be left behind from the strong low pressure sweeping through Saturday.
- A major dip in the jet stream will usher in chilly arctic air just in time for the holiday.
- For most, even if it doesn't look like Christmas, the cold air will help you feel frosty.
Christmas Day, December 25
- The forecast models agree that it will snow on Christmas; they just don't agree with where and how much.
- As of Tuesday afternoon, the American model shows snow in parts of the South.
- It also shows colder air moving in earlier, allowing for more of a widespread snowstorm for the big cities in the Northeast like Washington, Philadelphia, New York and Boston.
- The European model shows warmer air mixing in and allows for more of a wintry mix toward the coast, with mostly rain from New York to Atlanta.
- The Midwest can expect some snow but not as heavy as what falls on Saturday ahead of Christmas.
- Out west, another Pacific low will affect areas from San Francisco north. The snow line dips lower in elevation, as the major coastal cities in Oregon and Washington will remain above freezing during the day.
- Temperatures will plunge well below normal across most the country. Only the extreme Southwest US will be above average on Monday.