Little girl gives savings to fund for fallen firefighters

Story highlights Firefighter's death prompts 5-year-old to raise money for foundation

Crews tackling California blazes work overtime to make ends meet

(CNN) As her father Johnny battled the monstrous Thomas Fire with his US Forest Service strike team, 5-year-old Faye Segraves became sad.

"It was a big fire. I saw video of it," she said on the phone from her home in Nipomo, California. "A daddy on the fire died."

Faye had heard the news about Cal Fire engineer Cory Iverson -- who was killed while battling the same Thomas Fire in Ventura County.

Faye's mother Kylee told her daughter that sometimes bad things happen, "but we have to focus on good things."

When Faye said she wanted to give money to kids of deceased firefighters to have extra toys for Christmas, the mother and daughter hatched a plan.

