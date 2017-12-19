People who quit Twitter in 2017

(CNN) Twitter is a cruel mistress. It's mostly populated by people with trash opinions who will happily engage in bitter feuds with complete strangers. But if you're a celebrity, it's also one of the best ways to remind people of yourself and your famous thoughts.

In this climate of online yelling, it's not uncommon for some well-known Twitter faces to step away from the platform to enjoy, perhaps, a less abusive version of living their life. Or, and this is a big "or," they made some poor decisions, got publicly called out, and decided to lay low for a bit.

Either way, here are some of the biggest stars who grounded their Twitter birds in 2017.

1. Alec Baldwin

Baldwin quit tweeting in November after his criticisms about Harvey Weinstein's accusers invited serious backlash. He posted a series of tweets apologizing for his remarks and saying he would refrain from using the platform for a while in the current "climate."