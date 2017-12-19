Scotland's first female Commonwealth boxer: 'I'm expecting gold'

Story highlights Vicky Glover set to make Commonwealth Games history

Scot, 18, will be her country's first female boxer

Glover tells CNN: "I'm expecting gold"

(CNN) She's set to become her country's first ever female boxer at a Commonwealth Games, but Scottish teenager Vicky Glover isn't heading to Australia's Gold Coast simply to make up the numbers.

Indeed only one medal will do for the 18-year-old from Glasgow, who has overcome a troubled past to land a spot on the team.

"Aside from the Olympics, competing at the Commonwealth Games is the pinnacle for an amateur boxer," Glover tells CNN Sport. "It means everything."

"The countdown will be very intense. Come January, it will be constant training. We'll be working on speed, power, technique, fitness -- everything to make sure we'll be in perfect shape."

"I'll be training full on from now until the Games so I'm expecting gold."

