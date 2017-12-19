Breaking News

Scotland's first female Commonwealth boxer: 'I'm expecting gold'

Updated 11:09 AM ET, Tue December 19, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Commonwealth Countdown: Vicky Glover
Commonwealth Countdown: Vicky Glover

    JUST WATCHED

    Commonwealth Countdown: Vicky Glover

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Commonwealth Countdown: Vicky Glover 01:00

Story highlights

  • Vicky Glover set to make Commonwealth Games history
  • Scot, 18, will be her country's first female boxer
  • Glover tells CNN: "I'm expecting gold"

(CNN)She's set to become her country's first ever female boxer at a Commonwealth Games, but Scottish teenager Vicky Glover isn't heading to Australia's Gold Coast simply to make up the numbers.

Indeed only one medal will do for the 18-year-old from Glasgow, who has overcome a troubled past to land a spot on the team.
"Aside from the Olympics, competing at the Commonwealth Games is the pinnacle for an amateur boxer," Glover tells CNN Sport. "It means everything."
    "The countdown will be very intense. Come January, it will be constant training. We'll be working on speed, power, technique, fitness -- everything to make sure we'll be in perfect shape."
    "I'll be training full on from now until the Games so I'm expecting gold."

    A post shared by @vicky_glover99 on

    Read More
    Whatever the outcome, it's a far cry from just a year ago when Glover was handed 200 hours of supervised community service for assault. She pleaded guilty to charges of attacking two men with a baseball bat following a dispute in South Lanarkshire, Scotland and as part of her punishment took to mowing lawns and painting houses.
    Boxing has given her an outlet.
    "Representing Scotland is the best feeling in the world," says Glover. "I've put a lot of work in and I'm glad that's not gone unnoticed. It's been a massive confidence boost."
    Coach Stephen Forsyth describes Glover as a "shining star," telling Scottish outlet The Daily Record: "She fell in with the wrong crowd ... it was a case of getting her back in the gym and getting her focused."
    "She's very talented and one of the best women I've ever seen," Forsyth added. "It's all about channeling that pent-up aggression, so I'm glad she is now getting recognition."
    READ: The former US athlete fighting to keep kids in sport
    90-second knockout: Anthony Joshua on fame and Rocky
    90-second knockout: Anthony Joshua on fame and Rocky

      JUST WATCHED

      90-second knockout: Anthony Joshua on fame and Rocky

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    90-second knockout: Anthony Joshua on fame and Rocky 01:22

    'Ground-breaking'

    Glover singles out "power" as her key attribute, noting she's had a lot of comments about it from coaches and opponents.
    Such big hitting enabled her to triumph in the 54kg-and-under category at this year's British Youth Championships, adding to the gold she secured at the Scottish equivalent in 2016.
    In Guwahati, India, only a split decision stopped her ascending the podium at the Women's Youth World Championships this November.
    Perhaps the most likely to emerge from Usain Bolt&#39;s long shadow, De Grasse set personal bests in both the 100m and 200m at the Rio 2016 Olympics, emerging with silver and bronze medals in a highly competitive field.
    Photos: 70 nations, 275 events
    Andre De Grasse (Canada)Perhaps the most likely to emerge from Usain Bolt's long shadow, De Grasse set personal bests in both the 100m and 200m at the Rio 2016 Olympics, emerging with silver and bronze medals in a highly competitive field.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 31
    Thompson similarly lit up the Rio 2016 Olympics, becoming the first woman to win gold &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.olympic.org/elaine-thompson&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;in both individual Olympic sprint events&lt;/a&gt; since Florence Griffith Joyner at Seoul 1988.
    Photos: 70 nations, 275 events
    Elaine Thompson (Jamaica)Thompson similarly lit up the Rio 2016 Olympics, becoming the first woman to win gold in both individual Olympic sprint events since Florence Griffith Joyner at Seoul 1988.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 31
    In one of the most striking moments of the 2016 Olympics, Miller dived across the line to win 400m gold, edging out Allyson Felix of the US.
    Photos: 70 nations, 275 events
    Shaunae Miller (Bahamas)In one of the most striking moments of the 2016 Olympics, Miller dived across the line to win 400m gold, edging out Allyson Felix of the US.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 31
    The London 2012 Olympic champion is his country&#39;s first and only Olympic medalist in any sport. Such is the prodigious 400m runner&#39;s stardom in his birthplace, the national football and athletics stadium has been renamed in his honor.
    Photos: 70 nations, 275 events
    Kirani James (Grenada)The London 2012 Olympic champion is his country's first and only Olympic medalist in any sport. Such is the prodigious 400m runner's stardom in his birthplace, the national football and athletics stadium has been renamed in his honor.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 31
    A two-time Olympic 800m champion, Semenya has recently begun running in the 1,500m and she could compete on two fronts in April.
    Photos: 70 nations, 275 events
    Caster Semenya (South Africa)A two-time Olympic 800m champion, Semenya has recently begun running in the 1,500m and she could compete on two fronts in April.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 31
    Still just 23 years old, McLeod is the reigning world and Olympic champion in the 110 meter hurdles.
    Photos: 70 nations, 275 events
    Omar Mcleod (Jamaica)Still just 23 years old, McLeod is the reigning world and Olympic champion in the 110 meter hurdles.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 31
    The two-time Olympic 800m champion is the only person in history to complete two laps of the track in under 1m 41s. Six of the eight fastest 800m times in history have all been recorded by the Kenyan superstar.
    Photos: 70 nations, 275 events
    David Rudisha (Kenya)The two-time Olympic 800m champion is the only person in history to complete two laps of the track in under 1m 41s. Six of the eight fastest 800m times in history have all been recorded by the Kenyan superstar.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 31
    The 34-year-old Cheruiyot has won Olympic medals of every color and holds the all-time commonwealth 5,000m record having run the distance in 14:20.89. She also competes in the 10,000m.
    Photos: 70 nations, 275 events
    Vivian Cheruiyot (Kenya)The 34-year-old Cheruiyot has won Olympic medals of every color and holds the all-time commonwealth 5,000m record having run the distance in 14:20.89. She also competes in the 10,000m.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 31
    The Rio 2016 champion ran a marathon in 2:00:25 as part of the Breaking2 project in May 2017, shaving over two minutes off the previous fastest time.
    Photos: 70 nations, 275 events
    Eliud Kipchoge (Kenya)The Rio 2016 champion ran a marathon in 2:00:25 as part of the Breaking2 project in May 2017, shaving over two minutes off the previous fastest time.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 31
    Capable of throwing a shot over 21 meters, Adams is the first woman in history to win four consecutive individual world titles in a track and field event. The two-time Olympic champion has only been beaten twice in major world events since 2006.
    Photos: 70 nations, 275 events
    Valerie Adams (New Zealand)Capable of throwing a shot over 21 meters, Adams is the first woman in history to win four consecutive individual world titles in a track and field event. The two-time Olympic champion has only been beaten twice in major world events since 2006.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 31
    He may only have taken up the javelin aged 15 but &quot;Keshie&quot; Walcott had won Olympic gold in London before his 20th birthday. He followed up with bronze in Rio.
    Photos: 70 nations, 275 events
    Keshorn Walcott (Trinidad and Tobago)He may only have taken up the javelin aged 15 but "Keshie" Walcott had won Olympic gold in London before his 20th birthday. He followed up with bronze in Rio.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 31
    The reigning Olympic champion&#39;s personal best high jump of 2.4m (7ft 10.5in) means only &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.iaaf.org/records/toplists/jumps/high-jump/outdoor/men/senior&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;five men in history&lt;/a&gt; have jumped higher than he has outdoors.
    Photos: 70 nations, 275 events
    Derek Drouin (Canada)The reigning Olympic champion's personal best high jump of 2.4m (7ft 10.5in) means only five men in history have jumped higher than he has outdoors.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 31
    The Kiwi won pole vault bronze at Rio 2016 in her first ever Olympics and, having only recently celebrated her 21st birthday, still has her best years ahead of her.
    Photos: 70 nations, 275 events
    Eliza McCartney (New Zealand)The Kiwi won pole vault bronze at Rio 2016 in her first ever Olympics and, having only recently celebrated her 21st birthday, still has her best years ahead of her.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 31
    A long jump gold medalist on home soil at London 2012, Rutherford followed it up with a bronze in Rio four years later. His personal best is 8.51m (27ft 11in).
    Photos: 70 nations, 275 events
    Greg Rutherford (England)A long jump gold medalist on home soil at London 2012, Rutherford followed it up with a bronze in Rio four years later. His personal best is 8.51m (27ft 11in).
    Hide Caption
    14 of 31
    A Commonwealth Games gold medalist in Glasgow at the age of 18, the long jumper will hope to repeat the feat for Nigeria on the Gold Coast.
    Photos: 70 nations, 275 events
    Ese Brume (Nigeria)A Commonwealth Games gold medalist in Glasgow at the age of 18, the long jumper will hope to repeat the feat for Nigeria on the Gold Coast.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 31
    Widely considered one of the the greatest female squash players of all time, David was world No. 1 for a staggering 108 consecutive months, only losing her throne in September 2015. She will be looking for a third consecutive Commonwealth gold in April?
    Photos: 70 nations, 275 events
    Nicol David (Malaysia)Widely considered one of the the greatest female squash players of all time, David was world No. 1 for a staggering 108 consecutive months, only losing her throne in September 2015. She will be looking for a third consecutive Commonwealth gold in April?
    Hide Caption
    16 of 31
    The most successful Malaysian Olympian in history, Lee was the world No. 1 badminton player for 199 consecutive weeks. The 35-year-old has taken home silver at the past three Olympic Games.
    Photos: 70 nations, 275 events
    Lee Chog Wei (Malaysia)The most successful Malaysian Olympian in history, Lee was the world No. 1 badminton player for 199 consecutive weeks. The 35-year-old has taken home silver at the past three Olympic Games.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 31
    Safely inscribed in the history books as the first women&#39;s Olympic boxing champion, Adams retained her title at Rio 2016 and continues to dominate the flyweight division.
    Photos: 70 nations, 275 events
    Nicola Adams (England)Safely inscribed in the history books as the first women's Olympic boxing champion, Adams retained her title at Rio 2016 and continues to dominate the flyweight division.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 31
    No British athlete in history can boast more Olympic gold medals than Kenny — although Chris Hoy can match his tally of six. Wife Laura (R), owner of four Olympic golds herself, gave birth to a son in September 2017. Prior to the birth of Albert, she was already plotting her return to competitive cycling and qualification for the Games.
    Photos: 70 nations, 275 events
    Jason and Laura Kenny (England)No British athlete in history can boast more Olympic gold medals than Kenny — although Chris Hoy can match his tally of six. Wife Laura (R), owner of four Olympic golds herself, gave birth to a son in September 2017. Prior to the birth of Albert, she was already plotting her return to competitive cycling and qualification for the Games.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 31
    His nation&#39;s most successful gymnast, Whitlock has five Olympic medals to his name, including gold in the men&#39;s floor exercises and pommel horse at Rio 2016.
    Photos: 70 nations, 275 events
    Max Whitlock (England)His nation's most successful gymnast, Whitlock has five Olympic medals to his name, including gold in the men's floor exercises and pommel horse at Rio 2016.
    Hide Caption
    20 of 31
    Skinner became the first Australian to win Olympic gold in a shooting event for 12 years when she triumphed at Rio 2016 in the trap.
    Photos: 70 nations, 275 events
    Catherine Skinner (Australia)Skinner became the first Australian to win Olympic gold in a shooting event for 12 years when she triumphed at Rio 2016 in the trap.
    Hide Caption
    21 of 31
    Growing up in a shanty with no electricity, Tuwai used plastic bottles for rugby balls and a roundabout for a pitch. Now, as an Olympic gold medalist and captain of his country, the 28-year-old will be determined to add a Commonwealth crown.
    Photos: 70 nations, 275 events
    Jerry Tuwai (Fiji)Growing up in a shanty with no electricity, Tuwai used plastic bottles for rugby balls and a roundabout for a pitch. Now, as an Olympic gold medalist and captain of his country, the 28-year-old will be determined to add a Commonwealth crown.
    Hide Caption
    22 of 31
    Having never even played the sport until her late teens, Caslick was named World Rugby Sevens women&#39;s Player of the Year in 2016. Still just 22, the all-rounder is already an Olympic gold medalist.
    Photos: 70 nations, 275 events
    Charlotte Caslick (Australia)Having never even played the sport until her late teens, Caslick was named World Rugby Sevens women's Player of the Year in 2016. Still just 22, the all-rounder is already an Olympic gold medalist.
    Hide Caption
    23 of 31
    The teenage freestyle swimmer beat an experienced field to take gold in the Rio 2016 100m final. He was the first Australian to win the particular event since 1968.
    Photos: 70 nations, 275 events
    Kyle Chalmers (Australia)The teenage freestyle swimmer beat an experienced field to take gold in the Rio 2016 100m final. He was the first Australian to win the particular event since 1968.
    Hide Caption
    24 of 31
    A world record holder in both the 50m and 100m, Peaty has made no secret of his desire to be the Michael Phelps of breaststroke, recently taking CNN Sport through &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2017/08/03/sport/adam-peaty-interview-swimming-fina-world-championships-budapest-olympics/index.html&quot;&gt;his secrets of swimming success&lt;/a&gt;.
    Photos: 70 nations, 275 events
    Adam Peaty (England)A world record holder in both the 50m and 100m, Peaty has made no secret of his desire to be the Michael Phelps of breaststroke, recently taking CNN Sport through his secrets of swimming success.
    Hide Caption
    25 of 31
    When Oleksiak (R) won the women&#39;s 100m freestyle final at Rio 2016, many of the headlines focused on the woman she tied with for gold. Simone Manuel of the US (L) was the first African-American Olympic swimming champion in history, but it should not be forgotten Oleksiak will still be just 17 years old when she competes on the Gold Coast.
    Photos: 70 nations, 275 events
    Penny Oleksiak (Canada)When Oleksiak (R) won the women's 100m freestyle final at Rio 2016, many of the headlines focused on the woman she tied with for gold. Simone Manuel of the US (L) was the first African-American Olympic swimming champion in history, but it should not be forgotten Oleksiak will still be just 17 years old when she competes on the Gold Coast.
    Hide Caption
    26 of 31
    The first Welsh woman to win a Commonwealth swimming gold since 1974, Carlin has a great chance to retain her title in April, having won silver medals in both the 400m and 800m freestyle at Rio 2016.
    Photos: 70 nations, 275 events
    Jazz Carlin (Wales)The first Welsh woman to win a Commonwealth swimming gold since 1974, Carlin has a great chance to retain her title in April, having won silver medals in both the 400m and 800m freestyle at Rio 2016.
    Hide Caption
    27 of 31
    Alistair Brownlee (L) may be the only triathlete to win two Olympic titles, but his younger brother Jonny (R) isn&#39;t half bad either, having taken silver at Rio 2016 and the last Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.
    Photos: 70 nations, 275 events
    Alistair & Jonathan Brownlee (England)Alistair Brownlee (L) may be the only triathlete to win two Olympic titles, but his younger brother Jonny (R) isn't half bad either, having taken silver at Rio 2016 and the last Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.
    Hide Caption
    28 of 31
    With 11 world singles titles and seven Commonwealth Games golds between them, Foster and Marshall are the undisputed kings of lawn bowls.
    Photos: 70 nations, 275 events
    Alex Marshall & Paul Foster (Scotland)With 11 world singles titles and seven Commonwealth Games golds between them, Foster and Marshall are the undisputed kings of lawn bowls.
    Hide Caption
    29 of 31
    The reigning commonwealth champion in the women&#39;s +75kg category will hope to improve on her disappointing showing at the past Olympics, when she blamed a lack of preparation.
    Photos: 70 nations, 275 events
    Maryam Usman (Nigeria)The reigning commonwealth champion in the women's +75kg category will hope to improve on her disappointing showing at the past Olympics, when she blamed a lack of preparation.
    Hide Caption
    30 of 31
    The first woman from India to win a medal in Olympic wrestling, Malik took bronze in the -58kg freestyle in Rio, building on the silver she won at the 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games&lt;strong&gt;. &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.facebook.com/cnnsport/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt;&lt;/strong&gt;Who are you looking forward to seeing at the Commonwealth Games?&lt;/strong&gt; &lt;em&gt;Have your say on CNN Sport&#39;s Facebook page&lt;/em&gt;&lt;/a&gt;
    Photos: 70 nations, 275 events
    Sakshi Malik (India)The first woman from India to win a medal in Olympic wrestling, Malik took bronze in the -58kg freestyle in Rio, building on the silver she won at the 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games. Who are you looking forward to seeing at the Commonwealth Games? Have your say on CNN Sport's Facebook page
    Hide Caption
    31 of 31
    andre de grasse canada athleticselaine thompson 100m winshaunae miller rio homepage 2Kirani James Grenadian flagCaster SemenyaOmar McleodGettyImages-589934914cheruiyot vivian kenya 5000mOlympics Marathon Kipchoge19 what a shot 0311Keshorn Walcott of Trinidad and Tobago javelinDerek Drouin high jumpeliza mccartney new zealand pole vault olympic greg rutherford long jump ese brume nigeria long jump womensnicol david of malaysia badmintonlee chong wei malaysia badminton 02 what a shot 0411Jason Kenny Laura TrottMax whitlock great britain gymnastics catherine skinner australia trap shooting jerry tuwai fiji sevens charlotte caslick cloudskyle chalmers gold homepage 2peaty teasesimone manuel catherine skinnr swimmers rio 2016 olympics jazz carlin wales swimmer commonwealth games brownlee brothers sportsmanship teaseAlex Marshall and Paul Foster Scotland lawn bowlsmaryam usman nigeria weightlifting sakshi malik india wrestler
    There's still work to do -- Glover admits her technique can sometimes get "a little sloppy" -- but she's making headlines for all the right reasons now.
    No wonder Boxing Scotland's chief executive Fraser Walker called Glover's selection a "ground-breaking moment" for his team, contrasting the current outlook with the dearth of female boxers at their home Games four years ago when women's boxing made its Commonwealth debut.
    "We had no female team members in Glasgow 2014," he said. "This demonstrates how much work we have put into developing female boxing in Scotland and is testament to the performances of our female boxers who have impressed so much during the selection period."
    Glover, for her part, can't wait to get started, calling the Games a "great platform."
    "I'll be competing at 57kg against some of the top, top boxers at my weight," she says. "I'll be up against the clock in three, three-minute rounds, so I've got nine minutes to impress the judges and show them what I can do."
    "Nicola Adams, Josh Taylor, Lennox Lewis -- they all won gold at the Commonwealth and it's boosted their career," added Glover, referring to the twice Olympic women's champion, Scottish professional boxer and former world heavyweight champion, respectively.
    Visit CNN.com/sport for more news and features
    "I'll be looking to do the same."