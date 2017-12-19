How judo passion engulfed 'the man who shot the Sixties'

He photographed everyone from Princess Diana to a naked Julie Christie, and models ranging from Twiggy to Naomi Campbell, in the process making the son of a lorry driver from East London into a self-made millionaire.

Speaking 21 years after his death, his wife Diana explains to CNN: "Judo and photography were the two great loves of his life -- nothing meant more to him."

And these shared passions were often intertwined -- his fellow judoka at The Budokwai, his club in London, once acting as bodyguards to Princess Diana or else as extras in the adverts he also directed.

But nowhere more strongly did the two worlds collide than with Fighting Judo, the 1985 book he shot and wrote with Katsuhiko Kashiwazaki, a guide to "the gentle way".

His wife says: "He was enormously proud of the book, it was something that gave him the greatest pleasure and he had a very strong friendship with Mr Kashiwazaki."

For Donovan, who tragically committed suicide in 1996, judo was a daily pursuit, each evening heading after work to the Budokwai

A judo practice target

"Terence kept the judo very separate -- it was almost sacrosanct," she recalls. "It was something he did every night of his life if he could. While some people watch TV or go to the gym, for him it was judo.

"He could completely get away from a day's work into a different world completely. There, no one asked of him anything except fundamentally being a judo player. The physical challenge was one he enjoyed enormously, and there was pride in going through all the belts to finally achieving the black belt.

"He was just Terence the man that turned up to judo practice. They knew who he was and he was very dynamic but there he could just be him.

"He took it very seriously. He was a Buddhist so this was all part of the mindset. He took it up much more seriously during our married life of 26 years."

Donovan was no slouch on the judo mat either, earning his black belt in his forties.

His passion was such that he got his children involved with going to the club, and he would even try to persuade his reluctant wife to act as a practice judoka.

"He would talk about it very animatedly," she recalls. "If he could persuade me, he'd try to grab my clothes and get me involved in practicing, which I did my utmost to avoid! Otherwise I'd end up flat on the floor!"

Inside the Budokwai, reminders of Donovan remain, pictures taken of him and by him still adorning the walls of a place he frequented until the final months of his life.

His fairly modest existence within its four walls was a far cry from the man credited by Oscar winner Christie for launching her career in the 1962 film Billy Liar thanks to photographs of her in Town magazine.

She says in an interview: "I'd done a screen test for Billy Liar and hadn't got the part. Then the director saw a magazine cover that Terence had taken of me and I landed my first film role. Who knows, would I ever have got into films if it hadn't been for him?"

And his multifarious roles included directing Robert Palmer's Addicted to Love video in the mid-80s.

Many of his fellow judoka remain practicing and competing more than two decades of his death, including Peter Blewett, a close friend and a man who has been the club's chief instructor throughout that time.

Blewett was a university student when they first met, their sole initial common ground being a love of judo.

"When I was a student and skint, he'd help with opportunities," says Blewett. "He got me a job as an extra as a carpet fitter in a KitKat advert, which was a life-changing amount of money for me then. He did that for me personally but I know he did it for others too. He'd put his hands in his pockets and expect nothing in return. He was just a lovely bloke."

Protecting Princess Diana

Inside the four walls of the Budokwai, he simply referred to himself, says Blewett" as "the fat bloke in the corner" but apparently it belied his skill as a judoka.

"He found the judo liberating and was willing to take on all comers," he adds. "In fact, he was just interested in all comers through the door whether it was a bus driver or an art historian."

Blewett helped train him for his black belt, for which he had to win two preliminary fights and then three fights back-to-back in quick succession. "Terry was a big man so he'd get tired so what he did was very impressive to get that black belt."

Often, the two worlds would collide such as the time Blewett and others were called in to act as additional bodyguards to Princess Diana, who had become a good friend of the Donovans.

"It was surreal meeting her Metropolitan Police bodyguards," he says. "We escorted her at this charity event from the Royal Box to the dancefloor. The Three Degrees were playing and I remember clearing the way saying 'Princess Diana coming through'. There was a point where Ringo Starr was blocking the way and I remember thinking 'Ringo Starr's surely not a security threat!' It was just one of the odd opportunities that Terry created for us.

While Blewett was not directly involved in the book Fighting Judo, he would lend the occasion word of advice, asked to look over potential photographs as he was for Glances, a more risqué set of pictures away from judo.

"He just created a buzz whenever he was in the club," says Blewett. "He's missed."