(CNN) Her main target this season is the Winter Olympics, but Mikaela Shiffrin is proving a dominant force on the World Cup circuit with a third win since November.

The 22-year-old triumphed in a giant slalom in Courchevel, France Tuesday to add to a slalom and a debut downhill victory already this term.

The defending World Cup overall champion beat France's Tessa Worley over two runs in sparkling conditions in the French Alps with Italy's Manuela Moelgg third.

Congrats @MikaelaShiffrin and impressive 2nd run @TessaWorley. Manu keeping it real for the old ladies 🙌🏻💪🏻 — lindsey vonn (@lindseyvonn) December 19, 2017

Shiffrin led after the first run on the Emile Allais piste and held on to her advantage to record a 34th World Cup win, the same number as Norway's Aksel Lund Svindal and one more than fellow American Bode Miller.

Shiffrin leads the World Cup overall standings from Germany's Viktoria Rebensburg with Liechtenstein's Tina Weirather in third.