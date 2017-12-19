Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump disputed a Washington Post story Tuesday alleging that he considered pulling his nomination of Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court after Gorsuch privately criticized Trump's attacks on the judiciary.

"A story in the @washingtonpost that I was close to "rescinding" the nomination of Justice Gorsuch prior to confirmation is FAKE NEWS," Trump tweeted. "I never even wavered and am very proud of him and the job he is doing as a Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court. The unnamed sources don't exist!"

Trump had launched into a series of attacks against federal judges who had ruled to stop his travel ban on Muslim-majority countries during Gorsuch's confirmation process, leaving the Supreme Court nominee to field questions from senators about the comments.

Gorsuch told Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Connecticut, and others that he found Trump's attacks "disheartening" and demoralizing," comments that were quickly confirmed by Ron Bonjean, Gorsuch's White House spokesman for the confirmation process.

The Washington Post, citing 11 sources familiar with the episode, reported Monday night that the comments left Trump fuming at the time, worrying that his nominee would not be "loyal" on the bench and considered pulling his nomination.

