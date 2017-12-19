White House: Trump businesses 'could' be helped under tax plan

Story highlights Trump has long contended the tax plan would cost him and his family "a fortune"

(CNN) President Donald Trump's businesses "could" be helped under the newly passed House tax plan, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said Tuesday, but she claimed the legislation will cost the President on the "personal side."

Trump has long contended that the Republican tax plan would cost him and his family "a fortune," as he said during a speech in Missouri last month.

But because Trump has not released his tax returns. many questions about his finances remain unanswered.

Sanders said the White House stands by Trump's claim that the tax plan will cost him.

