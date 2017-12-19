Story highlights The House will vote again on tax bill Wednesday morning

Senate rules means some provisions will be taken out

It's called the 'Byrd Bath' after a former Democratic senator

Washington (CNN) House Republicans applauded and cheered after they voted for their long-anticipated tax reform plan Tuesday.

But just hours later, it was revealed they'd have to do the vote all over again Wednesday.

That's because of an arcane Senate procedure known as a "Byrd Bath," where legislation undergoes a review to make sure it complies with the so-called Byrd rule.

The Senate parliamentarian ruled Tuesday afternoon that some changes will need to be made to the House version to make it comply with the Byrd rule, so the Senate will vote on the amended bill Tuesday night, then send it back to the House for a vote Wednesday morning.

This isn't a huge surprise. It was expected that some changes might have to be made, and the House vote Wednesday won't be considered a big deal.

Read More