Puerto Rico governor calls out Washington on 'equal treatment'

San Juan, Puerto Rico (CNN) Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rossello on Tuesday called on US leaders not to harm the territory's hurricane recovery efforts through tax reform or year-end funding decisions, reminding Washington that Puerto Ricans are US citizens and "deserve equal treatment."

"I recognize this is the ninth inning, but in this discussion of the supplemental, this is an opportunity to set things straight," Rossello said at a news conference at his residence in Old San Juan.

He was responding to a question about a provision of the tax reform bill that he says would harm Puerto Rico's recovery.

Rossello said lawmakers have an opportunity to make things right while they debate disaster recovery money as part of a year-end funding measure this week.

Read More