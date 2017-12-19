Story highlights Ryan has been rumored to be leaving as House speaker

Ryan told fellow Republicans in a closed-door meeting he's not leaving

Washington (CNN) House Speaker Paul Ryan batted down rumors Tuesday that he is looking to end his time in his current position any time soon.

"I'm not leaving this job," Ryan told his fellow Republicans at a conference meeting, a source in the room told CNN. The conference responded with a standing ovation.

Asked about the reports he was planning to step down at his weekly news conference, Ryan said "I am not going anywhere anytime soon."

Separately, Georgia GOP Rep. Barry Loudermilk confirmed to reporters Ryan announced in the conference meeting he had no intention of going anywhere.

Loudermilk also said Ryan told the conference "we're winning and we have a whole lot more to do."

Read More