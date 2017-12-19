Story highlights 68% of Democrats said they had a favorable opinion of Sen. John McCain

Washington (CNN) Arizona GOP Sen. John McCain is viewed more favorably by Democrats and independents than Republicans, a CNN Poll conducted by SSRS released Tuesday shows.

Sixty-eight percent of Democrats said they had a favorable opinion of the Republican senator, whereas 48% of independents and 46% of Republicans responded the same way.

McCain is popular overall, the poll shows, with 54% of adults answering that they had a positive view of the Arizona lawmaker.

Only 30% said their opinion of McCain was unfavorable.

McCain returned to Arizona on Sunday , where he is continuing to recover from the side-effects of chemotherapy for a brain tumor.

