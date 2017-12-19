Story highlights McMaster said: "If North Korea has a nuclear weapon, who are you going to try to prevent getting one?

Tom Bossert said the US does not have many more options -- "short of starving the people of North Korea to death" -- to punish Pyongyang

Washington (CNN) White House national security adviser H.R. McMaster said in an interview Tuesday that the United States doesn't want to risk coexisting with a nuclear North Korea.

"We can't tolerate that risk," he told CBS in an interview Tuesday morning. "If North Korea has a nuclear weapon, who are you going to try to prevent getting one? Look at the regime, the hostility of this regime to the whole world."

When asked whether Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's high profile disagreements with President Donald Trump undermine him when working overseas, McMaster said no.

"The President has made very clear that on North Korea for example, now is not the time to talk," McMaster responded. "And what he means is, there can't be negotiations under these current conditions ... The problem is now that their programs have advanced so far we don't have time to do that again and so we can't repeat the failed pattern of the past."

On Monday, White House homeland security adviser Tom Bossert said the US believes North Korea was behind the "WannaCry" cyber-attack against the US and almost every other country in the world earlier this year.

