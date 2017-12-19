Donald Trump is never going to release his taxes

(CNN) Sometime Wednesday, President Donald Trump will sign into law a massive overhaul of the US tax system -- a reordering of who pays what (and why) the likes of which we haven't seen since the Bush tax cut in 2001.

This tax cut law will not be a good thing for Donald Trump. How do I know? Donald Trump said so.

"America's tax code is a total dysfunctional mess," Trump said at a rally for the tax plan last month. "It is riddled with loopholes that let some special interests, including myself, in all fairness -- it is going to cost me a fortune, this thing. Believe me, believe me, this is not good for me."

We have no choice but to do so -- for one simple reason: Trump is the first president in the modern era who has not turned over any of his tax returns.

During the campaign and intermittently over his first year in office, Trump has been asked about his returns and when they might be released publicly. He has consistently said: a) tax returns don't reveal much (not true!) and b) he can't release his return because he is under audit by the Internal Revenue Service (also not true; Richard Nixon released his tax return when he was under audit in 1973 ).

