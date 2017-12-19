Story highlights "I'm glad that this is coming out now, because it is good, because real people have to see this," Trump Jr. said

Trump Jr. spoke with House investigators earlier this month

(CNN) President Donald Trump's eldest son suggested Tuesday that the investigation around his father's campaign has been fueled by government higher-ups who have conspired to block the President's agenda.

"There is, and there are, people at the highest levels of government that don't want to let America be America," Donald Trump Jr. told a gathering of young conservative activists in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Trump Jr.'s freewheeling comments before the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit came after he spoke earlier this month before congressional investigators and as some on the right, including him, increasingly attack the Department of Justice's special counsel probe, alleging it is politically compromised.

In his remarks Tuesday, Trump Jr. railed against special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation and attacked the media's coverage of the Russia story, saying the ongoing probe was emblematic of the kind of "rigged system" the President had railed against during the campaign.

"My father talked about a rigged system throughout the campaign, and people were like, 'Oh, what are you talking about?' " Trump Jr. said. "But it is. And you're seeing it."

