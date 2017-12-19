Disney adds Trump robot to its Hall of Presidents

Washington (CNN) The Hall of Presidents at the Magic Kingdom Park at Disney World in Florida is set to reopen Tuesday -- featuring a new robot President Donald Trump.

The robot continues: "Above all, to be American is to be an optimist. To believe that we can always do better, and that the best days of our great nation are still ahead of us."

"We have been working closely with the current White House — just as we have with previous administrations — and the President's recording session has been scheduled," the blog post said. "Despite some media reports to the contrary, President Trump will have a speaking role."

The show has robotic figures of several past presidents, including Abraham Lincoln, Barack Obama and Bill Clinton. To make the robot as close to true-life as possible, Disney asked that the White House provide Trump's exact measurements.