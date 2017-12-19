Congressional Russia investigators grill FBI deputy director

(CNN) FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe was grilled by the House Intelligence Committee behind closed doors Tuesday amid Republican calls for his firing -- but he was defended by some key lawmakers.

Rep. Mike Conaway, the Texas Republican leading the House Intelligence Committee's Russia investigation, said he still has confidence in McCabe as deputy director.

"I have no reason not to," Conaway told CNN on Tuesday when asked if he has confidence in McCabe.

McCabe testified before the House intelligence panel for at least seven hours on Tuesday after a scheduling issue initially delayed the interview one week prior.

The deputy director has been on the hot seat with Republicans, who have raised questions about whether he should have been recused from the Hillary Clinton email investigation over alleged ethical conflicts surrounding his wife. Jill McCabe was a Democrat who ran for political office in Virginia and received contributions from then-Gov. Terry McAuliffe, a close friend of the Clintons.

