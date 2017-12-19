Story highlights He pushed back on the contention he is receiving a kickback by voting "yes" for the bill

'It's amazing how I was sort of the darling on the left three weeks ago and now the enemy of the left today'

Washington (CNN) GOP Sen. Bob Corker said he didn't add a "single word" to the Republican's tax bill, defending himself against accusations that he is now backing the measure because of a provision that could help his bottom line.

He refuted an International Business Times story that alleged Corker received a specific carve-out in the final bill that would greatly help the Tennessee Republican's own personal wealth in exchange for his flip to "yes" on the bill.

He pushed back on the contention he is receiving a kickback by voting "yes".

"I should be embarrassed by this maybe but I haven't added a single word to this tax policy, that just hasn't been my focus," Corker told reporters on Tuesday.

"Obviously I had nothing whatsoever to do with any provision whatsoever of this bill," he added. "The people who are the tax writers have said that. Look, it's the way this place has become, and obviously sort of assassination if you will, but it's just not true."

