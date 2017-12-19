Christopher C. Krebs is the Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Under Secretary for the Department of Homeland Security's National Protection and Programs Directorate. In that role, he serves as the National Risk Manager for DHS's cybersecurity and infrastructure protection risk management programs. The opinions expressed in this commentary do not represent the views of CNN.

(CNN) On May 12, a ransomware campaign infected tens of thousands of systems across 164 countries, including the United States. From the Department of Homeland Security's National Cybersecurity and Communications Integration Center (NCCIC), government and industry experts watched WannaCry spread quickly across a range of industries.

As a team, we responded by sharing information and samples of the malware, identifying victims, and helping them contain the impact. This type of shared awareness and response between government and industry reflects the essence of the NCCIC, and the Department's collaborative approach to cybersecurity.

The US government's announcement that North Korea was behind last spring's WannaCry attack signals this administration's continued commitment to identifying those who threaten our industries, citizens and way of life, and to holding them accountable. In conjunction with Monday's release of the National Security Strategy , this announcement underscores the need for a renewed commitment for both government and industry to work together in defense of our nation.

For WannaCry, protective measures already in place prevented significant damage to the United States. Our networks withstood the onslaught, and our response efforts prevented an unchecked ransomware attack. Private individuals, industry, and government agencies at all levels were protected because they ran modern systems and kept them up to date.

But we can't assume we'll be prepared the next time. Maybe a specific sector, industry, or function will be targeted -- or a major company that provides essential services. We repeatedly hear that a single company can't possibly defend itself against a nation state, and that the government must do more to protect the industries that drive the greatest economic engine the world has ever seen.

