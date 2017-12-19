6 whoppers from Trump's speech

CNN national security analyst John Kirby is a retired rear admiral in the US Navy who was a spokesman for both the State and Defense departments in the Obama administration. The views expressed in this commentary are his own.

(CNN) There's decent material in President Donald Trump's new national security strategy, written as it was by professional national security staffers. But the speech he delivered Monday suffered from a spate of exaggerations, lies and boasts.

Here's just a sampling of some of the whoppers and overstatements:

1. "They neglected a nuclear menace in North Korea, made a disastrous, weak and incomprehensibly bad deal with Iran, and allowed terrorists such as ISIS to gain control of vast parts of territory all across the Middle East."

This came at the top of Trump's speech amid a list of his grievances about the Obama administration.

It is true Trump inherited a more dangerous and more advanced threat from Pyongyang, but that wasn't the result of anyone's neglect. It's indicative of how difficult the problem is to solve, precisely because no one nation can solve it peacefully.