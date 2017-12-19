In Yemen, the markets have food, but children are starving to death

Aden, Yemen (CNN) Ahmed Helmi spends most of his day lying on a thin sheet on a concrete floor in a dusty village in Yemen's Lahij Province. It's the coolest place in the house, and his mother, Soumaya, does what she can to make him comfortable.

Looking at his tiny, fragile body you would never guess that Ahmed is five years old. There is little more to him than parched, papery skin stretched across brittle bones and giant eyes -- brown and unblinking -- gazing up blankly.

Five-year-old Ahmed Helmi lost his brother to malnourishment just two months ago.

Occasionally, Ahmed moves a hand, limply trying to swat at the flies that settle on his cracked lips. Soumaya explains that he only speaks when the pain overwhelms him.

"He tells me 'my tummy hurts, my head hurts.' He cries," she says.

Some three million people have been forced to flee their homes for safety since the conflict began in March 2017. Some end up in filty make shift camps like this one where virtually no basic services exist.

Ahmed is slowly starving to death. For four years he has been suffering from acute malnutrition, a vicious condition that took his brother's life just two months ago. Soumaya says that she has taken him to various clinics but that no one has been able to help.

