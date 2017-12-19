At least 6 killed during violent protests in Iraqi Kurdistan

Story highlights Protests, violent at times, erupted for second straight day in northern Iraq

Six people have died and more than 70 injured, official says

(CNN) At least six people were killed and more than 70 injured Tuesday as anti-government protests erupted for a second straight day, said a provincial health director in Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdish region.

Five people died during demonstrations over unpaid civil servant salaries and rising tensions with Baghdad in the Kurdish city of Rania in Sulaymaniyah province, according to Miran Mohammad, the provincial health director.

Another person died while undergoing treatment at a hospital, said a security source who spoke on the condition of anonymity because he's not authorized to speak to the media.

Iraqi Kurds have built a semi-autonomous region in northern Iraq with their own regional government, the Kurdistan Regional Government, or KRG, their own armed forces and an oil-dependent economy.

