Syrian zoo rescue mission

Thirteen animals were rescued from Magic World, an amusement park on the outskirts of eastern Aleppo in Syria, according to Four Paws , which conducted the mission.

More than 300 animals once inhabited the park, but when the animal welfare organization launched its rescue, only 13 remained, the rescue team said. It's not known what happened to the rest, though rescuers said they likely died from starvation and bombings, escaped or were sold to private owners.