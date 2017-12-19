Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
Photos:Syrian zoo rescue mission
Thirteen animals were rescued from Magic World, an amusement park on the outskirts of eastern Aleppo in Syria, according to Four Paws, which conducted the mission.
Hide Caption
1 of 8
Photos:Syrian zoo rescue mission
More than 300 animals once inhabited the park, but when the animal welfare organization launched its rescue, only 13 remained, the rescue team said. It's not known what happened to the rest, though rescuers said they likely died from starvation and bombings, escaped or were sold to private owners.
Hide Caption
2 of 8
Photos:Syrian zoo rescue mission
The animals rescued from the park included two hyenas.
Hide Caption
3 of 8
Photos:Syrian zoo rescue mission
Five lions, two tigers, two husky dogs and two black bears also were rescued from the Syrian park.
Hide Caption
4 of 8
Photos:Syrian zoo rescue mission
Diana Bernas, the animal care manager at Al Ma'wa reserve in Jordan, has been caring for the animals since they arrived.
Hide Caption
5 of 8
Photos:Syrian zoo rescue mission
When the animals reached the reserve, they were dehydrated and malnourished, and some had open wounds, rescuers said.
Hide Caption
6 of 8
Photos:Syrian zoo rescue mission
Once in Jordan, the animals were put on a vitamin supplementation program and fed properly, their caregivers said. Three months on, they scarcely exhibit the physical effects of their time in Aleppo.
Hide Caption
7 of 8
Photos:Syrian zoo rescue mission
However, some still retain psychological effects from their time in Syria, experts said. Some of the animals endured six years of conflict.
Hide Caption
8 of 8
More than a dozen animals rescued from a zoo outside Aleppo, Syria, have found a new home in Jordan.