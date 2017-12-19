Belgium expected to appoint female Saudi ambassador

(CNN) Belgium is likely to be the first country to send a female ambassador to Saudi Arabia, according to Belgian state broadcaster VRT, in a move that chimes with the kingdom's recent liberalizing moves.

Dominique Mineur, who is currently Belgium's ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, will move to Riyadh in summer 2018 if she is confirmed, according to VRT. The news was first reported by Belgian newspaper De Tijd

Saudi Arabia, which adheres to some of the strictest interpretations of Sunni Islam in the world, has long prevented women from taking on a larger role in its society.

The election of Saudi Arabia to the principal UN commission charged with promoting gender equality and the empowerment of women earlier this year sparked fury around the world and a political feud in Belgium.

Belgium was one of the countries that voted in favor of Saudi representation on the commission, a decision which Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel said was made without sufficient political assessment.

