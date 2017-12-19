Story highlights The FDA plans to pursue homeopathic drugs that are unproven and unsafe

Such drugs can cause symptoms similar to the conditions they claim to treat

(CNN) The US Food and Drug Administration plans to go after homeopathic remedies that are unsafe for consumers and offer unproven benefits in the treatment of serious illnesses, such as cancer and asthma, the agency announced Monday.

The proposal takes a firmer grip on homeopathic drugs, which are sold in the US without proof that they are safe and effective, as with formal FDA drug approval. Currently, no homeopathic drugs are FDA-approved.

"People may be placing their trust and money in therapies that may bring little to no benefit in combating serious ailments, or worse -- that may cause significant and even irreparable harm," FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb said in a statement.

These drugs -- which make up a growing, nearly $3 billion market, the agency said -- claim to treat illnesses using substances that can cause similar symptoms in a healthy person, the FDA cautioned. These may include plants, minerals and even animal excretions. Many scientific studies have found no evidence that these drugs are effective against cancer, dementia, attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder and a host of other conditions.

The agency said that most homeopathic remedies will not be affected by the newly proposed policy and will remain on shelves. But if the new guidelines become final, the agency will step up enforcement against certain categories of homeopathic drugs it considers to be more risky. These include drugs whose ingredients are potentially toxic or harmful, drugs that are not taken orally or topically, and those marketed to people with life-threatening conditions and "vulnerable populations" like children and the elderly.

