(CNN) This Christmas, thank you notes from the de Peyster family of Wellesley, Massachusetts, will be one of a kind.

They'll be typed in a serif font. The ink will be a bit uneven. And a bold "X" or two might appear over any typo before the paper is pulled from the platen (cylinder) of a late '60s Olympia De Luxe, a gift from actor, director and typewriter aficionado Tom Hanks.

"He said don't change the ribbon," Julia de Peyster, 53, told CNN on Tuesday, explaining: "It adds character."

The de Peysters have never met Hanks. But the writing machine -- well-oiled and in its original box -- arrived on their New England doorstep last Saturday after Julia's husband, Nick, wrote the actor, unprompted, to ask for one.

The de Peysters, along with their 12- and 16-year-old sons, had just gone to see "California Typewriter," a documentary about artists and writers who continue to work with the largely obsolete machines.

