Sophia Bush on why she left 'Chicago P.D.'

(CNN) Playing Erin Lindsay on NBC's drama "Chicago P.D." was a dream come true for Sophia Bush -- until it wasn't.

The actress made a recent appearance on Refinery 29's "UnStyled" podcast and talked about why she left the show.

Bush called the role her "dream job."

"I landed this job that, since I was 20 years old and trying to become an actor, I said I wanted," she said. "And aspects of it, don't get me wrong, were wonderful. But, I realized by the end of the second season I couldn't do that job anymore."

"I don't have to give everyone the specific breakdown of exactly why I left until I'm ready to do that," Bush added.

