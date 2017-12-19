'Ocean's 8' first trailer will steal your attention

(CNN) Sisters are doing it for themselves in "Ocean's 8."

The first full trailer for the all-female cast reboot has arrived and damn, it looks fun!

The heist film stars Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Rihanna, Helena Bonham Carter, Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson and Awkwafina.

The action offers a feminine twist on the franchise made famous by George Clooney and Brad Pitt.

This time around, the women are out to crash the famous Met Gala in New York City in order to make off with some serious ice.

