Michael Peña, Diego Luna to star in 'Narcos' Season 4

(CNN) Michael Peña and Diego Luna will star in the upcoming fourth season of "Narcos."

The announcement was made by Netflix in a short teaser video on Tuesday. Production of the new season is already underway in Mexico City, Mexico.

This is the second time that Peña and Luna have worked together. Luna cast Peña in his directorial debut, "Cesar Chaez" in 2014.

The first two seasons of the Netflix drama focused on Pablo Escobar's cartel, including the efforts by the DEA and Colombian authorities to capture him, culminating with the drug lord's death in 1993.

