Breaking News

Michael Peña, Diego Luna to star in 'Narcos' Season 4

By Chloe Melas, CNN

Updated 2:12 PM ET, Tue December 19, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Michael Pena and Diego Luna are set to star in Season 4 of &#39;Narcos.&#39; (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Michael Pena and Diego Luna are set to star in Season 4 of 'Narcos.' (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

(CNN)Michael Peña and Diego Luna will star in the upcoming fourth season of "Narcos."

The announcement was made by Netflix in a short teaser video on Tuesday. Production of the new season is already underway in Mexico City, Mexico.
This is the second time that Peña and Luna have worked together. Luna cast Peña in his directorial debut, "Cesar Chaez" in 2014.
Related: Killing of 'Narcos' scout resurfaces Escobar trademark feud
    The first two seasons of the Netflix drama focused on Pablo Escobar's cartel, including the efforts by the DEA and Colombian authorities to capture him, culminating with the drug lord's death in 1993.
    Read More
    Season 3 segued to Colombia's Cali cartel, ending with plot suggestion the storyline would move to Mexico in Season 4. Executive Producer Eric Newman said after the first season he wasn't concerned about finding new plot lines. "We plan on stopping when cocaine stops," he told Deadline.
    No official date has yet been announced on when the new season will drop.