John Legend cast as Jesus Christ in upcoming NBC live musical

(CNN) John Legend is about to put his divine voice to perfect use.

The 10-time Grammy award winner has been cast as Jesus Christ in NBC's upcoming live musical, "Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert!"

NBC announced the casting on Tuesday and Legend expressed his excitement about the role.

"I'm thrilled to join the cast of this production of Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert!," Legend said in a statement. "It's such a powerful, meaningful musical and I'm humbled to be part of this performance."

The event will take place on Easter Sunday, April 1, 2018 at the Marcy Armory in Brooklyn, New York. Legendary composer Andrew Lloyd Webber is one of the executive producers and rocker Alice Cooper is set to play King Herod. NBC's live event is based on the 1971 Broadway musical about the last week of Jesus' life.

Read More