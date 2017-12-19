Jamie Lynn Spears thanks 'angels' who saved her daughter

Story highlights Spears' daughter, Maddie, was critically injured in ATV accident

Paramedics who helped save child get shoutout on Instagram

(CNN) In celebrating the holidays, Jamie Lynn Spears is giving thanks to those who saved her daughter's life this year.

In February, Spears' daughter, Maddie, was critically injured after the child, then 8, accidentally steered her all-terrain vehicle into a pond on her family's Louisiana property.

On Monday, the singer-actress posted a photo of her daughter with two of the first responders who helped Maddie.

"The hardest milestone me and my family have ever faced was almost losing our beautiful Maddie, but thanks to God and the two angels in this picture we were able to celebrate Maddie turning 9 years old all together," Spears wrote in an Instagram caption. "This milestone became a true miracle, and we are forever grateful for that."

Spears did not name them, but they are reportedly paramedics John Fortner and Victoria Ragoonath.

