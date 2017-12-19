(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:
-- The House and Senate are expected to vote on the GOP tax reform bill today, and it looks like Republicans have the votes for a major legislative victory. A new CNN poll finds that most Americans think the bill will do more to benefit the wealthy than the middle class.
-- The Amtrak train that derailed Monday in Washington was going 80 mph in a 30 mph zone before it crashed. Witnesses describe what it was like the moment the train derailed.
-- China said President Donald Trump's new security strategy shows a "Cold War mentality."
-- New research shows that LGBQ teens are more vulnerable to planning or attempting suicide.
-- Facebook will now send an alert any time a photo of you is uploaded to the social network-- even if you're not tagged.
-- A CNN poll finds that Sen. John McCain is more popular among Democrats than Republicans.
-- The first full "Ocean's 8" trailer dropped, and it'll steal your attention.
-- Hundreds of blankets were donated to a school in response to a little girl's letter to Santa. And it turns out most young children still believe in jolly old St. Nick.
-- Did your parents ever drag you to The Hall of Presidents? Watch as Disney unveiled its new animatronic President Trump.