12 dead, 18 injured in Mexico tour bus crash

(CNN) A tour bus crash in Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula on Tuesday left at least 12 dead and 18 injured, officials said.

The Turismo Costa Maya bus was carrying 31 people, including tourists from the United States, Brazil and Sweden, in the state of Quintana Roo, according to Public Security of Quintana Roo. Among the passengers were 27 guests from a Royal Caribbean cruise, Royal Caribbean said.

Video of the crash's aftermath showed a bus on its side in a wooded area off the roadway.

The bus was traveling from the coastal village of Mahahual to the Mayan ruin archaeological site Chacchoben, according to Public Security. Chacchoben is about 110 miles south of the popular tourist destination of Tulum.

The ship docked Tuesday at Costa Maya and was scheduled to leave later in the day, the cruise line said.

