Honduran opposition angry at US backing for election decision

(CNN) Opposition parties in Honduras have attacked the failure of the US to denounce the controversial declaration of President Juan Orlando Hernández as winner of a widely disputed election.

International observers with the Organization of American States say the vote was so discredited that it was impossible to declare a valid result, and called for a re-run.

But the US State Department noted that an election court had ratified the result of the November 26 election and called on Hondurans to refrain from violent protests.

"The United States notes that Honduras' Supreme Electoral Tribunal has declared incumbent president Juan Orlando Hernández the winner of the November 26 presidential elections," the statement reads.

It calls on Hondurans who disagree with the decision to "raise any concerns" within five days according to Honduran electoral law, and called on people to "refrain from violence." The US statement, tweeted by the US Ambassador to Honduras, urged political parties and leaders to "stress to their supporters the need to resolve their differences peacefully."

