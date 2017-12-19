Kenyan inventors create 'panic button' app to help save lives

Story highlights "Usalama" app sends a distress signal

In Kenya, the emergency helpline was switched off for 15 years

Kenya's entrepreneurs looks to solve issues with innovation

(CNN) According to IPSOS, crime in Nairobi is twice the national average. Incidences of muggings, carjackings and other crimes are not uncommon in Kenya's capital city.

One unfortunate victim was developer and entrepreneur Edwin Inganji. He was attacked by a group of men who stole his laptop. "I felt hopeless and I couldn't get any help. Luckily, they just took my stuff," Inganji describes.

After this incident, Inganji, and his two friends James Chege and Marvin Makau -- also developers, sat down and considered what they could do to help make people safer. They thought: what if people in need of help could, at the flick of a wrist, alert emergency services?

They put ideas into action and created "Usalama," a mobile app that sends a distress signal when a user shakes their phone three times alerting emergency services of their location, as well as their next of kin, and every "Usalama" user within 200m.

"Usalama" might not have prevented Inganji's phone from being stolen, but it could have at least quickly and accurately alerted the police and ambulance services of his whereabouts. "In an emergency seconds can be the difference between life and death," Inganji says.