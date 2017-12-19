Imraan Christian: Driving social change through photography

Story highlights Imraaan Chris works in Cape Town, South Africa as a photographer

(CNN) Cameras can be powerful tools used to drive change. In Cape Town, South Africa, a fighting spirit and a positive outlook gave one visual artist the gravitas to represent his country through a different lens.

Imraan Christian is a skilled photographer with an impressive resume bursting with popular brands such as Nike, Adidas, MTV and RedBull.

"I identify as a story teller first and foremost. I use several tools to convey a message, one of my favorites being photography. The camera is like another limb to me," he said.

It's not the household brand names that make Christian a popular artist. It's the social activism he displays all across the Cape of Good Hope that has left an imprint in peoples' minds.

Inspiring youth through positive imagery

