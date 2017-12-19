(CNN) The stats don't lie: No team from Southeast Africa has ever played in a FIFA World Cup.

West Africa is a king when it comes to continental football; South Africa has hosted a world cup, while North Africa is having a moment, with Egypt, Morocco and Tunisia all qualifying for Russia 2018.

From the Southeast region, the only successes are Zambia winning the African Cup of Nations, or AFCON, in 2012 and Uganda finishing runners up -- and that was in 1978.

Malawi is no exception. Its national team, nicknamed The Flames, has only qualified for AFCON twice, and it ranks 126th of 206 countries in the FIFA world rankings. But Malawi is football-mad, and with 44% of its 18 million population under age 14, raw talent abounds.

Other nations, particularly in West Africa, have found ways to tap into its youth, turning the Toures, Ayews and Aubameyangs of this world into international stars. Often operating in collaboration with foreign clubs and prominent players -- the prestigious Kadji Sport Academy in Cameroon has ties with Seville and Athletico Madrid, for example -- they offer a gateway to Europe's big leagues and prosperity.