Updated 8:00 PM ET, Mon December 18, 2017

Photos: Amtrak train derails over interstateEmergency workers respond to an Amtrak train derailment near DuPont, Washington, on Monday, December 15. Several of the train's cars spilled off an Interstate 5 overpass.Hide Caption 1 of 11 Photos: Amtrak train derails over interstateLaw enforcement officials work at the scene of the derailment. The passenger train was making the first trip of a new route that goes from Seattle to Portland, Oregon.Hide Caption 2 of 11 Photos: Amtrak train derails over interstateMultiple fatalities have been reported from the crash, and dozens of people were hurt, according to a spokesman for the Pierce County Sheriff's Office.Hide Caption 3 of 11 Photos: Amtrak train derails over interstateSome of the train's wreckage is seen at the crash site.Hide Caption 4 of 11 Photos: Amtrak train derails over interstateAn aerial view of the site.Hide Caption 5 of 11 Photos: Amtrak train derails over interstateSome motorists were also injured by the fallen train cars.Hide Caption 6 of 11 Photos: Amtrak train derails over interstateThe National Transportation Safety Board was sending a team to investigate the derailment.Hide Caption 7 of 11 Photos: Amtrak train derails over interstateThe train had 78 passengers and five crew members aboard.Hide Caption 8 of 11 Photos: Amtrak train derails over interstateFirst responders work at the scene of the crash.Hide Caption 9 of 11 Photos: Amtrak train derails over interstateAll southbound lanes of the interstate were closed due to the derailment.Hide Caption 10 of 11 Photos: Amtrak train derails over interstateThe incident took place at 7:40 a.m. near DuPont, which is between Tacoma and Olympia.Hide Caption 11 of 11An Amtrak passenger train derailed near DuPont, Washington, spilling multiple cars off an Interstate 5 overpass.