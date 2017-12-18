Breaking News

Amtrak train derails over interstate

Updated 8:00 PM ET, Mon December 18, 2017

an Amtrak train derailment near DuPont, Washington, on Monday, December 15. Several of the train's cars spilled off an Interstate 5 overpass.
Emergency workers respond to an Amtrak train derailment near DuPont, Washington, on Monday, December 15. Several of the train's cars spilled off an Interstate 5 overpass.
Law enforcement officials work at the scene of the derailment. The passenger train was making the first trip of a new route that goes from Seattle to Portland, Oregon.
Law enforcement officials work at the scene of the derailment. The passenger train was making the first trip of a new route that goes from Seattle to Portland, Oregon.
Multiple fatalities have been reported from the crash, and dozens of people were hurt, according to a spokesman for the Pierce County Sheriff&#39;s Office.
Multiple fatalities have been reported from the crash, and dozens of people were hurt, according to a spokesman for the Pierce County Sheriff's Office.
Some of the train&#39;s wreckage is seen at the crash site.
Some of the train's wreckage is seen at the crash site.
An aerial view of the site.
An aerial view of the site.
Some motorists were also injured by the fallen train cars.
Some motorists were also injured by the fallen train cars.
The National Transportation Safety Board was sending a team to investigate the derailment.
The National Transportation Safety Board was sending a team to investigate the derailment.
The train had 78 passengers and five crew members aboard.
The train had 78 passengers and five crew members aboard.
First responders work at the scene of the crash.
First responders work at the scene of the crash.
All southbound lanes of the interstate were closed due to the derailment.
All southbound lanes of the interstate were closed due to the derailment.
The incident took place at 7:40 a.m. near DuPont, which is between Tacoma and Olympia.
The incident took place at 7:40 a.m. near DuPont, which is between Tacoma and Olympia.
An Amtrak passenger train derailed near DuPont, Washington, spilling multiple cars off an Interstate 5 overpass.