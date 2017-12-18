(CNN) Tears were nearly spilled on the set of "New Day" Monday morning when host Alisyn Camerota introduced 2017 CNN Hero of the Year Amy Wright.

Wright, who employs and advocates for dozens of intellectually and developmentally disabled (IDD) people at her North Carolina coffee shop, Bitty & Beau's Coffee, addressed her two children who have Down syndrome during her acceptance speech Sunday night.

"I would not change you for the world, but I will change the world for you," she promised during "CNN Heroes: An All Star Tribute."

Camerota was moved by Wright's words and her message. "Oh my gosh, it was a tearjerker last night and this morning," she said.

"So many people were pulling for you," Camerota added. "Look, all of the heroes are so wildly impressive but there was something about your personal story that your own kids have Down syndrome and you wanted to change the world because of that."

