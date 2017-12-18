Kosei Inoue: 'The battle will always continue'

Tokyo, Japan (CNN) For Kosei Inoue, reaching the pinnacle of his sport is just the start of the journey.

His team might have won 12 of the 14 gold medals on offer at the recent Tokyo Grand Slam, but the Japanese judo head coach preaches caution.

"The battle will always continue," Inoue tells CNN's Judo World. "It's important for the athletes who performed well at the Tokyo Grand Slam to never be satisfied, to always stay hungry, and to have high goals and expectations for themselves."

It's a message the 39-year-old has always taken to heart, from his early days on the tatami to his current stint inspiring the next generation.

Inoue would train relentlessly as a child, only stopping when forced by his teachers. At the Sydney 2000 Olympics, the half-heavyweight judoka didn't just content himself with gold, but won every single match by ippon.

Such refusal to settle for second best allowed him to dominate the sport, claiming three World Championship titles between 1999 and 2003.

"The Japanese system is like no other when it comes to creating champions," he says. "First, they start judo typically in a school, then they move to middle school, high school, to university, and finally to a company.

Legends of Judo: Kosei Inoue Bangkok 1998 Asian Games: Gold Birmingham 1999 World Championship: Gold Sydney 2000 Olympics: Gold All Japan Judo Championships 2001: Gold Munich 2001 World Championships: Gold All Japan Judo Championships 2002: Gold Busan 2002 Asian Games: Gold All Japan Judo Championships 2003: Gold Osaka 2003 World Championships: Gold

"Or they become a teacher. And there are many, very enthusiastic and supportive teachers along the way. This is probably one of the biggest fundamental differences compared to other countries -- the amount of passionate sensei and instructors."

Inoue is one such leader, having transformed Japan's judo fortunes on the international stage since taking over at the team's lowest ebb five years ago.

At the London 2012 Olympic Games, Japan's men's team ended up with zero gold medals for the first time in Olympic history, prompting widespread derision in the birthplace of the sport.

Since lnoue's arrival, everything has changed. Japan topped the medal table at both the Rio 2016 Olympic Games and the 2017 World Championships in Budapest.

"I had the opportunity to become the coach of the men's national team at the age of 34," he recalls. "This is a very young age to become national team head coach, but I was very proud to be given this opportunity after the failure at the London Olympic games."

Pressure

Inoue contends he's "very inexperienced" even to this day, despite the wealth of medals and global acclaim. And, with Tokyo 2020 on the horizon, he's not afraid to admit he carries the weight of a country's expectations on his shoulders.

One thing he'll never do is rest on his laurels.

Kosei Inoue is a judoka who has followed up a formidable career by becoming coach of the Japanese national team. A flagbearer for his country at the Sydney 2000 Olympic Games, he also won his first gold medal in the -100kg category. Inoue defeated Nicolas Gill of Canada in the final. He carried a photo of his mother, who had died one year prior to the Games, onto the podium. "To me, she was the best mother in the world and I wanted the world to see her," Inoue said at the time. Inoue coached Japan at the 2016 Olympics in Rio, where his team came away with 12 medals -- including three gold. "We look at judo not only as a sport but as a 'budo,' or martial way," Inoue tells CNN. "There is the competition -- we come to a World Championships and aim to win a gold medal -- but there is something far bigger behind this." Inoue delights the home crowd by throwing Ghislain Lemaire of France to win gold at the 2003 World Championships in Osaka. Inoue sits dejected after a loss to Dutch opponent Elco van Der Geest in men's -100 kg competition at the Athens 2004 Olympic Games.

"As a coach, I feel great responsibility to perform at the Olympic Games," he says. "I'm teaching the athletes to take in the pressure, accept it and to do what they need to do; to think about it as individuals, judokas and lifelong learners.

"I too will continue to study and learn. And this in turn will flow down to the team."

After all, Inoue points out, "judo will continue" beyond the Tokyo Olympics.

"It is very important to think about what judo will be 50 years from now, 100 years from now," he says.

"We always need to constantly think about judo's development. And what we can do to spread the sport and discipline. Through these years, through the long history of judo, there are many people who have had great influence.

"It's always important to keep in mind the tradition and the work of the people before, but also to step into new realms and break new ground."