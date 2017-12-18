What a shot! 25 amazing sports photos
Oakland quarterback Derek Carr reaches for the goal line but fumbles out of the end zone during an NFL game against Dallas on Sunday, December 17. The late-game touchback ended the Raiders' hopes of winning the game.
Canadian figure skaters Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford perform in Beijing during the Stars on Ice Tour on Saturday, December 16.
RB Leipzig forward Jean-Kevin Augustin and Hertha Berlin goalkeeper Rune Jarstein compete for the ball during a German league soccer match on Sunday, December 17.
McNeese State forward Mercedes Rogers bumps heads with Baylor guard Moon Ursin during a college basketball game in Waco, Texas, on Wednesday, December 13.
Souleymane Cissokho punches Manuel Clavero during a bout in Boulogne-Billancourt, France, on Saturday, December 16. Cissokho won in the seventh round.
From left, snowboarders Fabio Corbi, Regino Hernandez, Nate Holland and Alex Pullin compete in a World Cup race at the French ski resort of Val Thorens on Wednesday, December 13.
Australian cricketers Steve Smith, left, and David Warner celebrate with the Ashes urn after defeating England on Monday, December 18.
Oklahoma City's Russell Westbrook rises for a layup as Philadelphia's Joel Embiid looks for a block during an NBA game on Friday, December 15.
German luger Julia Taubitz crashes during a World Cup event in Lake Placid, New York, on Saturday, December 16.
Carolina wide receiver Damiere Byrd pulls in a touchdown pass during an NFL game against Green Bay on Sunday, December 17. Byrd caught two touchdowns for the Panthers, who won 31-24.
Japanese badminton player Akane Yamaguchi returns a shot Friday, December 15, during the Super Series Finals, a tournament in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Yamaguchi defeated India's P.V. Sindhu to win the women's singles title.
France's Orlane Kanor shoots Friday, December 15, during the semifinals of the Women's Handball Championship. France defeated Sweden and then went on to beat Norway in the final.
Smoke rises from the stands during a Serbian league match between rivals Partizan Belgrade and Red Star Belgrade on Wednesday, December 13.
England cricketer Craig Overton gets tangled in the boundary during an Ashes match in Perth, Australia, on Saturday, December 16.
Polish ski jumper Kamil Stoch competes in a World Cup event in Engelberg, Switzerland, on Saturday, December 16.
A sepak takraw player from Thailand spikes the ball over the net during a King's Cup match against Singapore on Thursday, December 14.
Short-track speedskaters Jessica Kooreman, left, and Katherine Reutter-Adamek compete in the 1,000 meters during the US Olympic Team Trials on Sunday, December 17.
A surfer rides a massive wave in Nazare, Portugal, on Friday, December 15.
Napoli players cover themselves with blankets before a soccer match in Turin, Italy, on Saturday, December 16.
Nebraska volleyball players celebrate after they defeated Florida to win the national championship on Saturday, December 16. It is Nebraska's fifth national title and its second in the last three years.
French boxer Tony Yoka celebrates after winning his heavyweight bout against Ali Baghouz on Saturday, December 16.
