Photos: What a shot! 25 amazing sports photos Oakland quarterback Derek Carr reaches for the goal line but fumbles out of the end zone during an NFL game against Dallas on Sunday, December 17. The late-game touchback ended the Raiders' hopes of winning the game. Hide Caption 1 of 25

Photos: What a shot! 25 amazing sports photos Canadian figure skaters Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford perform in Beijing during the Stars on Ice Tour on Saturday, December 16. Hide Caption 2 of 25

Photos: What a shot! 25 amazing sports photos RB Leipzig forward Jean-Kevin Augustin and Hertha Berlin goalkeeper Rune Jarstein compete for the ball during a German league soccer match on Sunday, December 17. Hide Caption 3 of 25

Photos: What a shot! 25 amazing sports photos Cleveland superstar LeBron James wears one white shoe and one black shoe during an NBA game in Washington on Sunday, December 17. Read more on LeBron's statement about equality Hide Caption 4 of 25

Photos: What a shot! 25 amazing sports photos McNeese State forward Mercedes Rogers bumps heads with Baylor guard Moon Ursin during a college basketball game in Waco, Texas, on Wednesday, December 13. Hide Caption 5 of 25

Photos: What a shot! 25 amazing sports photos American skier Lindsey Vonn celebrates with a wheel of cheese after winning a World Cup super-G race in Val-d'Isere, France, on Saturday, December 16. It was Vonn's first victory since a downhill race in January. Hide Caption 6 of 25

Photos: What a shot! 25 amazing sports photos Souleymane Cissokho punches Manuel Clavero during a bout in Boulogne-Billancourt, France, on Saturday, December 16. Cissokho won in the seventh round. Hide Caption 7 of 25

Photos: What a shot! 25 amazing sports photos From left, snowboarders Fabio Corbi, Regino Hernandez, Nate Holland and Alex Pullin compete in a World Cup race at the French ski resort of Val Thorens on Wednesday, December 13. Hide Caption 8 of 25

Photos: What a shot! 25 amazing sports photos Australian cricketers Steve Smith, left, and David Warner celebrate with the Ashes urn after defeating England on Monday, December 18. Hide Caption 9 of 25

Photos: What a shot! 25 amazing sports photos Oklahoma City's Russell Westbrook rises for a layup as Philadelphia's Joel Embiid looks for a block during an NBA game on Friday, December 15. Hide Caption 10 of 25

Photos: What a shot! 25 amazing sports photos Francois Gabart celebrates Sunday, December 17, after he became the fastest person to sail solo nonstop around the world. The 34-year-old Frenchman left Ouessant, off the west coast of France, on November 4 and raced eastward around the globe to finish in 42 days, 16 hours, 40 minutes and 35 seconds. He shattered the previous record by more than six days. Hide Caption 11 of 25

Photos: What a shot! 25 amazing sports photos German luger Julia Taubitz crashes during a World Cup event in Lake Placid, New York, on Saturday, December 16. Hide Caption 12 of 25

Photos: What a shot! 25 amazing sports photos Carolina wide receiver Damiere Byrd pulls in a touchdown pass during an NFL game against Green Bay on Sunday, December 17. Byrd caught two touchdowns for the Panthers, who won 31-24. Hide Caption 13 of 25

Photos: What a shot! 25 amazing sports photos Japanese badminton player Akane Yamaguchi returns a shot Friday, December 15, during the Super Series Finals, a tournament in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Yamaguchi defeated India's P.V. Sindhu to win the women's singles title. Hide Caption 14 of 25

Photos: What a shot! 25 amazing sports photos France's Orlane Kanor shoots Friday, December 15, during the semifinals of the Women's Handball Championship. France defeated Sweden and then went on to beat Norway in the final. Hide Caption 15 of 25

Photos: What a shot! 25 amazing sports photos Smoke rises from the stands during a Serbian league match between rivals Partizan Belgrade and Red Star Belgrade on Wednesday, December 13. Hide Caption 16 of 25

Photos: What a shot! 25 amazing sports photos England cricketer Craig Overton gets tangled in the boundary during an Ashes match in Perth, Australia, on Saturday, December 16. Hide Caption 17 of 25

Photos: What a shot! 25 amazing sports photos Polish ski jumper Kamil Stoch competes in a World Cup event in Engelberg, Switzerland, on Saturday, December 16. Hide Caption 18 of 25

Photos: What a shot! 25 amazing sports photos A sepak takraw player from Thailand spikes the ball over the net during a King's Cup match against Singapore on Thursday, December 14. Hide Caption 19 of 25

Photos: What a shot! 25 amazing sports photos Short-track speedskaters Jessica Kooreman, left, and Katherine Reutter-Adamek compete in the 1,000 meters during the US Olympic Team Trials on Sunday, December 17. Hide Caption 20 of 25

Photos: What a shot! 25 amazing sports photos A surfer rides a massive wave in Nazare, Portugal, on Friday, December 15. Hide Caption 21 of 25

Photos: What a shot! 25 amazing sports photos Napoli players cover themselves with blankets before a soccer match in Turin, Italy, on Saturday, December 16. Hide Caption 22 of 25

Photos: What a shot! 25 amazing sports photos Nebraska volleyball players celebrate after they defeated Florida to win the national championship on Saturday, December 16. It is Nebraska's fifth national title and its second in the last three years. Hide Caption 23 of 25

Photos: What a shot! 25 amazing sports photos French boxer Tony Yoka celebrates after winning his heavyweight bout against Ali Baghouz on Saturday, December 16. Hide Caption 24 of 25