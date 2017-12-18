Story highlights Gabart breaks round-the-world solo record

He beat previous time by more than six days

(CNN) He spent 42 days alone at sea, but for Frenchman Francois Gabart it was a lightning dash as he became the fastest person to sail solo non-stop around the world.

The 34-year-old left Ouessant, off the west coast of France, on November 4 and raced eastwards around the globe to finish in 42 days, 16 hours, 40 minutes and 35 seconds.

Sailing the 30-meter (98 feet) trimaran MACIF, Gabart shattered compatriot Thomas Colville's 2016 record by more than six days.

Gabart's time for the 27,859-mile voyage makes it the second fastest circumnavigation ever, behind Francis Joyon and his five-man crew aboard the giant trimaran IDEC Sport, who clocked 40 days 23 hours on January 2017.

Gabart enjoyed favorable weather conditions throughout and crossed the finish line between Ouessant and Lizard Point off England's southwest coast at about 01:45 a.m Sunday.

