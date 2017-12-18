Sarah Palin's oldest son charged with beating up his father

Story highlights Track Palin, 28, was arrested on three charges, including assault

Sunday's incident is not his first arrest related to domestic violence

Washington (CNN) Sarah Palin's oldest son beat up his father this weekend, according to court records.

The incident happened at the Palin home in Wasilla, Alaska, where Track Palin bloodied his father, Todd, in a dispute over a truck, according to court records.

The 28-year-old was arrested on three charges, including assault, after the incident Saturday. The dispute began when he called to say he wanted to come get the truck, and his father refused, according to court documents.

Track Palin was arrested on charges of first-degree burglary, fourth-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal mischief, and his father suffered injuries to his face and head, the court filing shows.

Track Palin called the officers on the scene "peasants" and told them to abandon their weapons when they attempted to communicate with him, the documents say. At one point, he got onto the garage roof before eventually being detained, the court filing says.

