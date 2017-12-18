Story highlights Burr said Stein's campaign was one of two the panel was beginning to investigate

Stein attended a 2015 gala dinner in Moscow that Michael Flynn also went to

(CNN) Senate Intelligence Chairman Richard Burr says his committee is examining the campaign of Green Party 2016 presidential candidate Jill Stein as part of its investigation into Russian meddling in the US election.

Burr said Monday that Stein's campaign was one of two that the committee was beginning to investigate.

"I think it's safe to say we have two other campaigns we are just starting on," the North Carolina Republican said when asked whether the panel had interviewed a majority of the witnesses in the Russia probe.

Asked what his panel wanted to learn from the Stein campaign, Burr said whether there was "collusion with the Russians."

It's not clear who the senator was referring to with his mention of a second campaign, and a spokeswoman declined to comment.

